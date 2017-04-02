The second part of Ellie’s Gear Picks includes all of her clothing and layers. Quick note- these layers will change as the seasons change- summer clothing isn’t included here! This cold weather system has worked great so far, but as always, suggestions are welcome!

Diapers: We are excited to use gDiapers on the trail. They have a unique design- a thin cloth outer shell with a detachable plastic pocket that snaps inside. This holds disposable inserts in place. We will be taking 2 cloth covers, 4 plastic liners, and 4 disposable inserts per day. We’re using Seventh Generation disposable wipes, repackaged for 5 per day. We have used cloth at home from day 1 with Ellie, but the thought of washing diapers on the trail was more intimidating than carrying out disposables.

Base Layers: Two sets of Ella’s Wool Base Layer Set. These are made of merino wool and the bottoms are footed. The second set are not only in case a blow out happens, but are also her “pajamas”. This ensures that we are changing her clothes fully every single night to check for ticks(if you have any tips for ticks and babies, PLEASE CONTACT ME!).

Mid layers: Tube pants made from merino wool, also by Ella’s Wool. These pants are DURABLE. And their design grown with the baby and will last for 2-3 seasons and then be ready for another kid to wear. Her mid layer top is a Patagonia Micro D fleece.

Warm hat: Ellie wears an adorable alpaca wool hat also by Ella’s Wool. It ties under her chin so it stays on at night.

T-shirt: Patagonia Capilene Silkweight T-shirt

Bunting: Patagonia Hi-Loft Down Sweater Bunting. I’m pretty sure it’s impossible for Ellie to get cold in this big guy!

Socks: Warrior alpaca wool purchased from amazon.com. We were so impressed with the alpaca wool hat that we went with alpaca socks, too! We only need one pair since her base layers have feet in them.

Shoes: Robeez soft leather sole shoe, also from amazon.com. These are the only shoes that will actually stay on her feet! She’ll switch to something like Keens when she is walking.

Rain Jacket: Patagonia Torrentshell one-piece.

Tip- for anything Patagonia, we try and first get it used, and if that doesn’t work, we look for past season models that have been replaced by new designs.

The countdown is now at 6 days! Let’s go already!