This week was primarily New York- one of our most favorite states! The terrain was mostly nice with just a few isolated rocky sections, the views were nice, the people were nice, the creameries were nice… everything was just great about NY. There were playgrounds on the trail for playtime, lots of food options, and many recreational areas. It kind of felt touristy vs wilderness, which was a fun change of pace.
Wonderful photography. What a exciting adventure and a fantastic tell for Ellie to tell as she grows older. Thank you for taking me along.👍😉🌹💐🥇
LikeLike
So happy to see your new posts, was worried about you all since it had been a while. Can see that Ellie has grown since you started. Really enjoy following your journey. Best wishes.
LikeLike
Way to go!!! Really enjoying your updates and photos 🙂
LikeLike