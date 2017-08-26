This week was primarily New York- one of our most favorite states! The terrain was mostly nice with just a few isolated rocky sections, the views were nice, the people were nice, the creameries were nice… everything was just great about NY. There were playgrounds on the trail for playtime, lots of food options, and many recreational areas. It kind of felt touristy vs wilderness, which was a fun change of pace.

