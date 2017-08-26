Massachusetts and Connecticut just get kind of lumped together this week because they’re both so short. It felt nice to get 2 whole states done in such a short amount of time! Both states were slightly rocky, had some cute towns, and some really pretty views. These are some of the last “big” mountains we’ll see for a while. We’ve also entered tick territory and my oh my were they bad in CT. We had to do a necessary stop in Kent to treat our clothes with Permethrin. While we hate using the chemicals on our clothes, it’s a better solution than getting Lyme disease from these ridiculously tiny ticks that are so easy to overlook. Forget worrying about bears and moose, I’m most paranoid about the ticks!

