Goodbye wonderful state of VT. We will miss you! Massachusetts greeted us with Mt. Greylock- the tallest peak in MA. It was hot which made it pretty rough, but otherwise it was a wonderful hike. We’re all doing well other than a few minor blisters, aches and pains. Ellie is learning to repeat words which has been super cute. Other than mom, dad, and no- “backpack” is her most recognizable word! How appropriate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Email

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...