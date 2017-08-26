Our last week in NH was a blast. We got to our halfway point at Mt. Moosilauke! Then from Moosilauke, we felt like we could fly! We literally ran down the backside of the mountain as we watched the rocks disappear! The last 20 miles as we crossed into VT were glorious. Our legs could stretch out and we started planning 15-17 mile days in comparison to 10-12 mile days. We feel incredibly accomplished as we just completed the 2 hardest states on the AT with Ellie riding along. Every white blaze crossed!

