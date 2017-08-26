While NH isn’t any easier, it FEELS easier just because we know what we’re capable of doing in New England! We’re a lot more confident walking on the rocks and facing more diverse weather patterns. We have to keep a super close watch on the weather because there are miles on miles of exposed ridge lines where the weather can knock you off your feet. We experienced this briefly in Maine and never want it to happen again. Thankfully, the huts in the Whites post the weather every day. The views are simply amazing up here. I can’t believe we’re up here, backpacking with a toddler, in some of the most beautiful mountains I have EVER been in!

