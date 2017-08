We made it through Maine!! This was a HUGE accomplishment! All 280 miles, DONE. With a toddler. It took 28 days, but hey, we made it! We even made it through Mahoosuc Notch(which was a blast!). I wish I had more time to write my philosophical thoughts on finishing Maine, but for now it’s a SUPER brief snapshot. Maybe a book will come later 😉

