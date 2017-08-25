Ellie learned how to walk! We were getting our resupply needs in Stratton, ME where they had a little toddler sized grocery cart. She pushed it around the store, and the motion of walking just stuck! This is the most exciting part of Maine so far for sure! While taking Ellie on the trail has it’s challenges, it’s also really nice to have the distraction from aching bodies and the difficulty of it all.

The towns are getting closer together, which has been really nice. While the terrain is actually only getting harder, we’re adjusting a little better now. Plus it helps to make friends as well to sympathize with. New Hampshire is just around the corner!