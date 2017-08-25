We’re still not getting the hang of this terrain. It’s hard. It’s rocky. It’s steep. And it’s depressing how slow we’re moving. We thought that since we had 700+ miles under our belt before Maine, we would be able to jump back into 15 mile days. Nope. 10 miles per day is pushing it, and it takes about 1 mile per hour. However, the views are remarkable- unlike anything we’ve ever seen before!

I’m going to be honest here, Maine isn’t fun. And I’m ready to be out. 150 miles down, 130 to go until we hit the NH border. We can make it! We know there won’t be fun nonstop, and sometime we just have to keep trekking to get to better parts of the trail. It’s all a part of the bigger experience of our thru hike.