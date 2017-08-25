Week 15

Posted on by under Uncategorized

IMG_5432

We’re still not getting the hang of this terrain. It’s hard. It’s rocky. It’s steep. And it’s depressing how slow we’re moving. We thought that since we had 700+ miles under our belt before Maine, we would be able to jump back into 15 mile days. Nope. 10 miles per day is pushing it, and it takes about 1 mile per hour. However, the views are remarkable- unlike anything we’ve ever seen before!

IMG_4710IMG_4731

I’m going to be honest here, Maine isn’t fun. And I’m ready to be out. 150 miles down, 130 to go until we hit the NH border. We can make it! We know there won’t be fun nonstop, and sometime we just have to keep trekking to get to better parts of the trail. It’s all a part of the bigger experience of our thru hike.

IMG_5354

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s