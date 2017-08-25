We summited Katahdin! Ellie Roo wasn’t able to come with us- nobody under 6 years old is allowed to summit. After hiking it without a pack, I am thankful Ellie stayed in Millinocket with her Gamma. While there are sections just as challenging down the trail, it was good for Sherpa and I to see what Maine terrain is like first before taking Ellie. Now we have a better idea of what we’re about to get into. This week we got to slack pack 2 days, but most of our time was spent with Kanga’s family at a rental house in Maine.

We head into the 100 mile wilderness soon, so we’re planning logistics and making sure all our ducks are in a row before Ellie’s grandparents leave and we’re out on our own. A little nervous, and a lot of excitement!