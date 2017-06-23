We finished our last 100 miles in the South! We realized we were going to make it to the wedding in PLENTY of time, so we slowed down a tad bit and absorbed the time more. The weather was much better this week as well, so we had more sunshine time 🙂 Even though we could take it easy, we still had great trail legs and the terrain was simply a piece of cake at this point. So we still were able to put in 15-18 mile days easily. The trail has settled down a good bit because we’re through the NOBO bubble.

We crossed the NC/GA border. Two states officially down! It feels weird that this section of the trail is over. We are now 1/3 of the way through. The next time on the trail is Maine- a totally different experience! We took 3 full weeks off between finishing in GA and flipping up to ME to attend some family functions and spend time with friends and family.

Goodbye South! Hello Northeast!!