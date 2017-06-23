We finished our last 100 miles in the South! We realized we were going to make it to the wedding in PLENTY of time, so we slowed down a tad bit and absorbed the time more. The weather was much better this week as well, so we had more sunshine time 🙂 Even though we could take it easy, we still had great trail legs and the terrain was simply a piece of cake at this point. So we still were able to put in 15-18 mile days easily. The trail has settled down a good bit because we’re through the NOBO bubble.
We crossed the NC/GA border. Two states officially down! It feels weird that this section of the trail is over. We are now 1/3 of the way through. The next time on the trail is Maine- a totally different experience! We took 3 full weeks off between finishing in GA and flipping up to ME to attend some family functions and spend time with friends and family.
Goodbye South! Hello Northeast!!
On to bigger and better adventures. Keep the post coming and thanks for the hike.
LikeLike
It’s great to catch up with your progress.
I know rucksacks have improved since I hiked with only shoulder straps but I have huge respect for the weight that you are both carrying.
Cliff
LikeLike