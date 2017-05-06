Day 7- Woods Hole 

It was hard getting back on the trail after relaxing for so long at Angel’s Rest! Bekah walked to Food Lion this morning and we cooked eggs, sausage, and avocados for breakfast with an apple on the side. However, we heard rumor that there is another amazing hostel coming up today, so we’re going there too!



We heard you just can’t pass this one up, and everybody is right! It’s called Woods Hole and it’s an incredible old farm that’s still running and just half a mile off the trail. Well worth the extra steps! We got a private room upstairs and enjoyed showers, homemade pizza and salad and ice cream for dinner. It was all home made from scratch- it made Bekah miss the kitchen!



We had our first rain today on the trail, but the terrain was easy and we had a great overhanging rock to take a break under. Ellie didn’t really mind the rain, I think it made her sleep more in the pack!



After sleeping in warm beds for the second night in a row, it was actually nice getting back on the trail after we did some yoga with Neville at the hostel. We feel refreshed and happy Ellie got to get out a lot over the past couple of days and meet new friends!